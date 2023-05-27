Salman Khan's savage response to reporter's marriage proposal on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet wins internet

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan and his marriage have always been a topic of discussion in tinsel town. Everywhere he goes, he gets asked, "When are you getting married?" Meanwhile, his fans often profess their love for the star on shows, streets and now, it seems even at award functions. A video of a reporter asking Salman to marry her has gone viral on social media. His response, as netizens are calling it, was savage.

At this year's IIFA Rocks in Abu Dhabi, Salman interacted with the press when a reporter asked him, "I came all the way from Hollywood just to ask you this question. I fall in love with you from the time I saw you. Will you marry me?" To which, a shocked Salman replied, "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago." Check out the viral clip from the award ceremony below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "No one can match his sense of humour 'Are you talking about Shahrukh Khan'?? Haha." Another commented, "He is so handsome." And, a third comment read, "Savage response."

Meanwhile, a video from IIFA 2023 backstage went viral on Thursday which shows Vicky Kaushal being pushed by Salman's security. The viral video led to a social media commotion. Later, Vicky spoke about the viral incident while interacting with the media on the green carpet.

He said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil feature Veeram. Apart from Khan, the Hindi remake also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari among others in pivotal roles.

He will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, he is all set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Reports suggest that the preparations for Kick 2 have begun and Jacqueline Fernandes has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Salman.

