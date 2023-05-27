IIFA 2023 Technical Award winners list: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2 win big

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi was the site of the stunning IIFA Rocks 2022, which brought together splendour, luxury, and octane on one platform. The award show witnessed a breath-taking celebration comprising fun, glamour, delightful acts, and surprises with mesmerising performances all under one roof at the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

With exciting performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal & Iulia Vantur, Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks was presented by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao. IIFA Rocks continue to be a venue for displaying musical ability with top-notch performances by music maestros of the business, a musical spectacle befitting the biggest film industry in the world.

The musical spectacular began with a dance performance by Palak Muchhal, who was followed by Farah Khan, who also danced her way into the platform. Rajkummar Rao took the stage while playing the song "Main Hoon Na", and the two recreated a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which they both greeted the crowd and engaged in witty conversation about friendship.

Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi gave enthralling performances later in the evening. Amit Trivedi captivated the audience with his lovely voice while performing with Arun Kamat, Devendra Palse, Meghna Mishra, and Yashita Sharma. Everyone began dancing to the dhols thanks to Sukhbir Singh and Iulia Vantur. With none other than Nucleya, the evening came to a thrilling conclusion!

Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visuals) round out the nine categories. The IIFA Rocks evening honoured the Technical Category winners while also honouring the best of Indian cinema at its highest level of achievement with the glitzy IIFA statuette.

One of the key highlights of IIFA Rocks was a special collection showcased by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The collection reflected ‘old world charm meets the new world’ that was breakthrough and imaginative and had Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi as the showstoppers for the evening.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi bagged 3 awards

1. Cinematography – Sudeep Chatterjee

2. Screenplay– Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

3. Dialogue– Utkarshini Vashishtha, Prakash Kapadia

Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, won 2 awards

1. Choreography for the title track– Bosco Caesar

2. Sound Design – Mandar Kulkarni

Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller Drishyam 2 won one award

1. Editing – Sandeep Francis

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s action adventure Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva won one award

1. Special Effects (Visual) – DNEG, Redefine

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha won one award

1. Background Score – Sam CS

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte-starrer Monica O My Darling won one award

1. Sound Mixing – Gunjan A Sah, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe

Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itself, we are honoured to recognize and celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, art, and design in our work.”

The event was held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The Island is one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, is a destination like nowhere else. Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

WATCH WION LIVE HERE