Salman Khan, Bollywood superstar, one of the first Indian celebs to enter NFT

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be part of the platform with Salman Khan Static NFTs. The platform notably aims to be the largest Bollywood-centric NFT marketplace in the world, reports claim.



Interestingly, Salman Khan becomes one of the first big names from Bollywood to commit to entering the Indian NFT space with BollyCoin, a platform started by producer-director Atul Agnihotri (Salman Khan's brother-in-law).

"Aa raha hu main NFTs lekar", Salman Khan tweeted.

"Whenever we talk about blockchain or investment, there’s always this feeling of uncertainty we feel because most of us don’t know much about stocks, cryptocurrencies, or any other form of digital assets. We know about famous Bollywood movie dialogues, songs, and hook steps of popular dance numbers. With BollyCoin, we have tried to find that perfect balance between investments, NFTs, digital assets, and creative content consumption. We are incredibly thrilled to have Salman Khan has partnered with us for Salman Khan static NFTs since it denotes that we are on the right track," said Atul Agnihotri, co-founder of BollyCoin, said in a statement.



The platform--which has partnered with film houses like Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan Production and Reel Life Productions--promises the fans the possibility of allowing fans to invest in clips and stills, iconic dialogues, unseen footage, posters, and social media content and merchandise from their favorite stars and films.

At the moment, there are 19,125,766 BollyCoins, each priced at 0.1 dollars are available to be purchased in the first round from a total supply of 100,000,000 coins.



BollyCoin can be bought using USDC or BUSD for now, but USDT and Eth will also be added to the available options in a short while, reports claim.



"We are delighted to be associated with a forward-thinking platform like BollyCoin. We think that NFTs will give the audience an exciting new way to experience our films and we are eager for the world to see what’s in store," a spokesperson from Salman Khan Films said.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan said that in 'different ways our films can extend their legacies and for the fans to have a new way to interact with them'.