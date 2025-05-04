Saif Ali Khan recently participated at Waves 2025 as he discussed Indian cinema and India’s contribution to the entertainment space. Being a part of the showbiz for decade now, Saif said that the world could benefit from films made on epic stories like Mahabharat and Panchtantra.

At the summit, the actor said, "Today, the writing has generally become sharper and a little more complex. It is truly about character development, you can get into all sorts of angles in a movie. There is no rush, you can let the story unfold at its own pace. For an actor like me who enjoys his stories and characters in depth, it's a great time to be an actor."

"It also allows bringing longer stories to life; in our culture, there are so many stories that haven't been told. There are amazing stories like the Mahabharata and Ramayana, how to make those stories into films, which parts to do, we can really flesh those things out, even the Panchatantra or our folk stories.”

He also shared, "There are so many stories that I have discovered that the world could benefit from if we could tell them. I actually believe that an Indian story to be told and loved by the world, it has to be authentic. If I have to show a film to the world, it would be an Omkara or Parineeta, which is something rooted in our culture."

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix India's heist drama The Jewel Thief.