‘Borat’ sequel is ready to release with Sacha Baron Cohen leading the film as he reprises his role as the central character.

Titled ‘Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan’, the film is a follow-up to the hit 2006 comedy. What’s more, is that the film has even bagged a place with OTT streaming channel, Amazon Prime, just in time for the US election.

It hits Amazon Prime this October.

The teaser of Sacha Baron Cohen’s film has released as it arrives just in time for the first debate. What’s the big deal around the teaser release date? Sacha Baron Cohen has been extremely vocal against the Trump administration and against the hate speech proliferating unchecked on Facebook and other social media outlets. Infact, his 2018 Showtime show ‘Who Is America?’ famously skewered Trump’s supporters and staunch conservative allies like former sheriff Joe Arpaio, Shaun McCutcheon, David Clarke, and Corey Lewandoski, among others.

The Hollywood actor was even spotted at a Trump rally earlier this year.

Watch the teaser for ‘Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan’ here: