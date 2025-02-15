According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe and Ethan Hawke will team up for the first time in The Weight, a historical epic set in 1930s Oregon. The film has a budget of $2.07 million and is set to begin filming in Bavaria in the summer of 2025.

The movie is directed by Padraic McKinley, known for his work on series like Kingdom and Fightworld. The script is written by Shelby Gaines, Matthew Chapman, and Matthew Booi.

Plot and Characters

The official synopsis reads "After the death of his wife, Samuel Murphy (Hawke) is imprisoned in a labour camp run by Clancy, an unscrupulous overseer (Crowe). Murphy only wants to escape and regain custody of his daughter, Penny, but becomes entangled in Clancy’s perilous gold-smuggling scheme, facing threats from both the treacherous wilderness and potential betrayal within his own group."

Crowe will play the villainous Clancy, a role that aligns with his history of playing antagonists in films like Land of the Bad, Unhinged, and Les Misérables. Meanwhile, Hawke is no stranger to period dramas, having starred in The Northman and Hamlet.

Upcoming Projects

The Weight marks the first time Hawke and Crowe will share the screen. Hawke is currently promoting his biopic Blue Moon, based on the life of famed lyricist Lorenz Hart, while Crowe is wrapping up Rothko, a biopic about renowned painter Mark Rothko.

