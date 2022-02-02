'Rudra' is a dream project for me: Raashii Khanna on her debut with Ajay Devgn

Raashii Khanna who is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', co-starring Ajay Devgn, poured her heart out expressing gratitude for the phenomenal response for her web debut.

Talking about her debut, Raashii Khanna shares, "Rudra is a dream project for me, not only because I am making my digital debut with the show but also because I've been bestowed with an opportunity to work with a celebrated actor like Ajay Devgn. The premise and concept of the show is dark and gritty which is not a very easy genre and especially for me, it has been extremely challenging. As an actor, it has been an extremely enriching and rewarding experience to be a part of the show. The response to the trailer has been really overwhelming as the audience has poured their love on me in just a few glimpses, I can't wait for the audience to watch the entire show."

Apart from this, the actress also has also begun shooting for Bollywood debut 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has a film with Naga Chaitanya.