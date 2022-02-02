Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' averts clash with 'RRR' with this new release date

It’s going to be raining movies soon in the theatres as Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ fixes a spot for itself – with a new theatrical release date.

The film averted clash with mega film ‘RRR’ and is now releasing on May 20, 2022. It was earlier slated to release on 25 March but soon after RRR makers announced their release date, the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shifted their dates.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter to announce the new release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 - will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... (sic).”

