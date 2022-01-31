Gangubai Kathiawadi to Gehraiyaan: Movies and shows to look out for in February 2022

It’s time for another monthly look at what's new is coming. As we're almost into the second month of the new year 2022, here we have curated the list of the big movies and shows releasing in OTT and theatres.

Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's new film 'Badhaai Do' revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi who come together to keep a few secrets between the two intact.



The two disclose the secrets to each other that they both are from the LGBTQ+ community.

The movie is releasing on February 11.

(Photograph:Twitter)