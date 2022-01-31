Gangubai Kathiawadi to Gehraiyaan: Movies and shows to look out for in February 2022
It’s time for another monthly look at what's new is coming. As we're almost into the second month of the new year 2022, here we have curated the list of the big movies and shows releasing in OTT and theatres.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's new film 'Badhaai Do' revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi who come together to keep a few secrets between the two intact.
The two disclose the secrets to each other that they both are from the LGBTQ+ community.
The movie is releasing on February 11.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Looop Lapeta
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer 'Looop Lapeta' is the remake of German hit 'Run Lola Run, the Netflix film revolves around Taapsee as Savi caught up in a time loop, trying to save her `useless boyfriend`, essayed by Tahir.
'Looop Lapeta' will premiere on Netflix on February 4.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gehraiyaan
Shakun Batra's new film 'Gehraiyaan' was announced back in 2020 but owing to the pandemic, the film got delayed. Now, after two years, the movie is all set to release in February.
The film featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead, will release on 11 February on Amazon Prime.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Fame Game
Madhuri Dixit is making her digital debut this month.
The series which was earlier titled 'Finding Anamika' has now been changed to 'The Fame Game' and will premiere on Netflix on February 25.
The will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika's life (played by Madhuri), revealing hidden truths and painful lies.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is finally releasing this February.The movie based on a chapter from the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by author Hussain Zaidi.
The movie will release on February 25.
(Photograph:Others)
Dark Desire
After creating a much buzz with season 1, the Mexican thriller drama 'Dark Desire' season 2 is finally releasing on February 2. The show was the most watched non-English title on Netflix, amassing 35 million viewers in 28 days