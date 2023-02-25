RRR beats Top Gun Maverick and The Batman to take Best Action Film trophy at HCA Film Awards 2023
Story highlights
RRR added two more feathers to its cap as the SS Rajamouli directorial won in the Best Action Film and Best International Film categories.
RRR added two more feathers to its cap as the SS Rajamouli directorial won in the Best Action Film and Best International Film categories.
Along its road to the Oscars, SS Rajamouli's historical action epic RRR continues to clinch awards this season. At the HCA Film Awards, presented by the Hollywood Critics Association, the film took home two awards out of four nominations. It won in the Best Action Film and Best International Film categories. In the former, it overcame films like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick, in the latter category it emerged victorious against All Quiet on the Western Front and Decision to Leave. For its song 'Naatu Naatu' this Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is nominated for an Oscar. The same song won a Golden Globe.
Here is the full winners' list:
Best Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
RRR
Tár
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale – WINNER
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ben Whishaw, Women Talking
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Keke Palmer, Nope
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Director
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Seth Reiss & Will Tracy, The Menu
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Best Adapted Screenplay
Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Sarah Polley, Women Talking – WINNER
Best Cast Ensemble
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance
Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Ewan McGregor, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Jenny Slate, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – WINNER
Rosalie Chiang, Turning Red
Zoe Saldaña, Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Bad Guys
Turning Red
Best Action Film
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
RRR – WINNER
The Batman
The Woman King
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Documentary
All the Beauty and The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Good Night Oppy – WINNER
Moonage Daydream
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Best Comedy or Musical
Bros
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – WINNER
The Menu
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Triangle of Sadness
Best First Feature
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun – WINNER
Lila Neugebauer, Causeway
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Elegance Bratton, The Inspection
Domee Shi, Turning Red
Best Horror Film
Barbarian
Bones and All
Nope
The Black Phone – WINNER
X
Best Independent Film
Aftersun
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – WINNER
TÁR
Best International Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR – WINNER
Best Short Film
All Too Well: The Short Film – WINNER
Moshari
North Star
Regret to Inform You
Triggered
RRR follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of RRR.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.