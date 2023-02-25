RRR beats Top Gun Maverick and The Batman to take Best Action Film trophy at HCA Film Awards 2023

Along its road to the Oscars, SS Rajamouli's historical action epic RRR continues to clinch awards this season. At the HCA Film Awards, presented by the Hollywood Critics Association, the film took home two awards out of four nominations. It won in the Best Action Film and Best International Film categories. In the former, it overcame films like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick, in the latter category it emerged victorious against All Quiet on the Western Front and Decision to Leave. For its song 'Naatu Naatu' this Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is nominated for an Oscar. The same song won a Golden Globe.

Here is the full winners' list:

Best Picture

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale – WINNER

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ben Whishaw, Women Talking

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Keke Palmer, Nope

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Seth Reiss & Will Tracy, The Menu

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Best Adapted Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Sarah Polley, Women Talking – WINNER

Best Cast Ensemble

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance

Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Ewan McGregor, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jenny Slate, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – WINNER

Rosalie Chiang, Turning Red

Zoe Saldaña, Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Best Action Film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

RRR – WINNER

The Batman

The Woman King

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Good Night Oppy – WINNER

Moonage Daydream

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Comedy or Musical

Bros

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – WINNER

The Menu

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Triangle of Sadness

Best First Feature

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun – WINNER

Lila Neugebauer, Causeway

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Elegance Bratton, The Inspection

Domee Shi, Turning Red

Best Horror Film

Barbarian

Bones and All

Nope

The Black Phone – WINNER

X

Best Independent Film

Aftersun

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – WINNER

TÁR

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR – WINNER

Best Short Film

All Too Well: The Short Film – WINNER

Moshari

North Star

Regret to Inform You

Triggered

RRR follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of RRR.

