Rohit Shetty to present Will Smith, Martin Lawrence's film 'Bad Boys for Life' in India

This is huge! Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who has created a cop universe with films like 'Singham', 'Simmba' and the upcoming 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to present Hollywood film 'Bad Boys For Life' that features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead.

Shetty took to Instagram to share a clip that features Desi and 'Videshi' cops- all in the same video! The video announced Shetty's association with the Hollywood project.



'Bad Boys For Life' is set to release in India on January 31.



The video started with Rohit Shetty arriving in style in a luxury car and also featured Shetty`s Desi police trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.



The video ended with glimpses of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith from `Bad Boys For Life`."Meri Desi Police se to aap mil chuke ho ab waqt hai humari videsh Police se milneka," Shetty said in the video.

"Proud to be associated with Bad Boys for Life in India...Releasing 31st January 2020," Shetty captioned the post on Instagram.

Film `Bad Boys For Life` is a crime thriller helmed by Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi and produced by Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad.

Shetty's film 'Sooryavanshi' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is all set to release later this year. Part of the cop universe that Shetty has created, it is the fourth film of the franchise.