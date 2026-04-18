/Rock band Scorpions cancel India tour, issue refund update and apology

Renowned German rock band Scorpions, who were scheduled to perform in India for their Coming Home tour, have cancelled it just a few days before the event due to unforeseen circumstances. BookMyShow updated the fans on social media with a note and a refund status as well.

Why did Scorpions cancel their tour in India?

In an official statement, BooMyShow on Instagram stated that the decision was taken due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members. It read, "We regret to inform you that the Scorpions Coming Home India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members."

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The statement further read, “We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.” Fans took to the comment section to express their views, and one user wrote, "Heart goes out to the band and the promoters. We know that it's really tough with all the costs that have already sunk in and months of planning. Hope things get better and the shows can actually happen in India. More power to everyone."

Another user wrote, "Klaus Meine is 76; he is battling a severe respiratory infection and bacterial bronchitis, forcing the cancellation of multiple South American tour dates, including shows in India. It's unfortunate that we won't see him sing but should not be disappointed, and all we can do is pray and wish him well. :)" “Why do they cancel so late? People who booked for Shillong especially are really screwed because everything from flights, hotels, etc is already booked and nothing can be done now,” wrote the third user.

According to reports as of early 2026, they had a show scheduled for April 15, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. The tour celebrated the band's 60+ years in music, featuring hits like "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," and "Rock You Like a Hurricane".

Reports of Scorpion band member Klaus Meine not well

For the unversed, last year, earlier reports of three shows on the South American leg of their 60th anniversary were cancelled after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with a pair of conditions. Reportedly, the band had informed that Klaus has still not recovered from the virus that forced the recent Buenos Aires and Bogota cancellations for Scorpions and was diagnosed with bacterial bronchitis, which caused his inability to sing.

All about Scorpions

The Scorpions were formed in Hanover in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker. The longest-running and most successful line-up of the band included Schenker, Klaus Meine (vocals), Matthias Jabs (lead guitar), Francis Buchholz (bass), and Herman Rarebell (drums) and lasted from 1978 to 1992.