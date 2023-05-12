Robert De Niro, 79, reveals name of his newborn daughter, shares first photo

Days after announcing that he's now the father of seven children, Robert De Niro has shared the first photo of his newly born baby girl along with her name, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

While appearing on CBS Mornings, the Oscar-winning actor shared more details about his little munchkin. The veteran actor welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6. In the first picture, Gia is looking adorable in her pink onesie.

She was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Mr. De Niro told the outlet during his recent interactions.

In the short clip shared on CBS mornings, the actor shared that they are "over the moon" after welcoming the newest member of the family. Talking further, he told CBS' Gayle King, that his new baby was planned and said that both he and his partner “wanted her”.



Earlier this week, Niro shocked the world as he revealed that he's now the father of seven children. While promoting his new film About My Father, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he had "just had a baby." Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023 × During his interview with ET Canada, the actor corrected the interviewer who said that, ''De Niro had six children.'' Responding to which, he said, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.''



Talking more about fatherhood, the actor said, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

De Niro and Tiffany Chen have been dating for years now. Last month, the paparazzi snapped the pair in Santa Monica, where Chen's baby bump was clearly visible.



The actor is the father of six children. He shared daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In the mid-'90s, he dated model Toukie Smith, with whom he had twin sons Julian and Aaron. The Taxi Driver star also had a son, Elliot, 24, and a daughter, Helen, 11, with socialite Grace Hightower.

