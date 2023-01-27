RM of BTS makes history as first K-pop soloist to spend 6 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

RM, rapper, singer, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has become the first K-pop soloist to spend 6 weeks on Billboard 200, reported Soompi.com. For the ongoing week that ends with January 28, RM's debut solo studio album Indigo was ranked at the 193rd position on the Top 200 Albums chart. The chart ranks the most popular albums in the United States. RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, released Indigo on December 2, 2022, through Big Hit Music, the music label that also represents BTS. Earlier, the singer had tied with South Korean girl group Twice's Nayeon to become one of the only two Korean soloists to have spent five weeks on the chart.

RM's Indigo debuted at the 15 position on the Top 200 Albums chart when it was released last month. At its top, the album was at number 3 on the chart. Not just that, he also became the first Korean soloist to land two albums on the same chart.

In June last year during the BTS ninth anniversary celebrations, the group had announced that the members will focus on individual endeavours. On December 13, the eldest member Kim Seok-jin, known more by his stage name Jin, entered mandatory military service.

A statement from Big Hit Entertainment in October read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

