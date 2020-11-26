RIP Maradona: Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh and others mourn the death of football legend

The news of Diego Maradona's death left the world in a state of shock on Wednesday night. The iconic player died of a massive heart attack on Wednesday leaving millions of fans across the globe mourning his death.

Indian actors like like Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh, and many others took to social media to pay tribute to the legend.

"Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP....(Sic)" wrote SRK.

"Rest in Peace Legend #diegomaradona #Legend(Sic)" wrote Mohanlal.

"2020 has indeed been brutal - The 'Hand of God' has taken away Argentinian great Diego Maradona. The football community has been left poorer with his loss. May god give strength to his family and may his soul rest in peace. We will miss you," wrote Prosenjit Chatterjee.

The legendary footballer had been discharged from hospital on November 11 after undergoing a brain surgery. The iconic footballer was to continue treatment for his alcohol dependency and was expected to stay close to where his daughters stay. Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack.

