Confused fans pay tribute to Madonna as legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies

Internet manages to surprise you on a daily basis. Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday night after suffering from a heart attack. The footballer's death left the entire world in mourning.



As fans all over the world poured rich tributes for Maradona, the legend's name started trending. But along with Maradona, Queen Of Pop Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans.



Several fans mistook Maradona's name as Madonna and went ahead to pay rich tributes to the singer. Considering twitter was flooded with tribute messages for both the legends, the rumour around Madonna's death spread far and wide on Twitter.



You cant beat the Americans



MFs mixed Maradona with Madonna pic.twitter.com/yK9V7sbnge — Koma 🇱🇧 (@AFC_Koma) November 25, 2020 ×

🚨MADONNA DID NOT DIE, the former Argentine footballer Diego Armando #Maradona died, he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest from which he could not be resuscitated despite the medical attention received, reported his agent Matías Morla. #KPM 🐆 pic.twitter.com/auAhwLVlpl — Katy Perry Media (@katyperrytoday_) November 25, 2020 ×

RIP Madonna, a true icon. Like a prayer will forever be a favourite. — Harry (@HSax98) November 25, 2020 ×

Eventually a lot of the people realised the goof up that had happened and made jokes around it.

madonna logging into twitter to find out she has died pic.twitter.com/MDllPh4oHm — john (@johnmceneaney) November 25, 2020 ×

[🚨⚠️] BREAKING: At the age of 62 , American singer and "Queen of pop" Madonna has been found alive in her house enjoying life pic.twitter.com/GB64bJ2zmj — Billion 🇧🇼 🦍 (@BillionMcfc) November 25, 2020 ×

Maradona on the left has passed away, Madonna on the right still alive. clear? pic.twitter.com/Wc9a176g4V — Dr FarUK Ay (@ladyNurban) November 25, 2020 ×

The legendary footballer had been discharged from hospital on November 11 after undergoing a brain surgery. The iconic footballer was to continue treatment for his alcohol dependency and was expected to stay close to where his daughters stay. Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Also read: 'One day we'll kick a ball together': Pele pays his tribute to Maradona

RIP Maradona: Relive the iconic 'Hand of God' moment from 1986 World Cup - watch video



