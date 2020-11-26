Confused fans pay tribute to Madonna as legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies

Nov 26, 2020

File images of Mardona and Madonna Photograph:( Twitter )

Soon after the news of Maradona's death broke on the internet, 'Queen Of Pop'  Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans. 

Internet manages to surprise you on a daily basis. Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday night after suffering from a heart attack. The footballer's death left the entire world in mourning. 

As fans all over the world poured rich tributes for Maradona, the legend's name started trending. But along with Maradona, Queen Of Pop Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans. 

Several fans mistook Maradona's name as Madonna and went ahead to pay rich tributes to the singer. Considering twitter was flooded with tribute messages for both the legends, the rumour around Madonna's death spread far and wide on Twitter. 
 

Eventually a lot of the people realised the goof up that had happened and made jokes around it. 

The legendary footballer had been discharged from hospital on November 11 after undergoing a brain surgery. The iconic footballer was to continue treatment for his alcohol dependency and was expected to stay close to where his daughters stay. Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack.

