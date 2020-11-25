RIP Maradona: Relive the iconic 'Hand of God' moment from 1986 World Cup - watch video

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on Wednesday passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in his house in Argentina. Maradona lived his life to the fullest after achieving trophies and accolades in both club and international football. Maradona’s most iconic moment was arguably his infamous ‘Hand of God’ moment during Argentina versus England match in the 1986 FIFA World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

According to rules, Maradona should have received a yellow card for clear handball but due to lack of technology, the referees didn’t get a clear view of the play and the goal was awarded to Argentina as they went on to win the match 2-1 with both goals scored by Maradona. His second goal in the match is regarded as the “Goal of the Century”. After the match against England, Maradona conceded that the goal was scored "a little with his head, and a little with the hand of God".

With the match between England and Argentina tied at 0-0 at the end of first half, Maradona lit up the stage in the second half. Six minutes into the second half of the match, Maradona passed the ball to his teammate Jorge Valdano as the latter tried to dribble past the English defenders. However, the ball was cleared towards the England goal by defender Steve Hodge.

Maradona pounced on the chance but struggled to get the ball against goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Both Maradona and Shilton jumped but the Argentine used his left arm to get the ball and rattle the net to give Argentina the much-needed lead. While English players complained to the referees, Maradona and his Argentine teammates celebrated in joy as the goal stood.

In 2005, Maradona confessed on a program La Noche del 10, that the goal was actually scored with his hand.

Albeit, the goal stands as one of the most iconic and controversial moments in world football – one that gave Argentina their only World Cup triumph so far.