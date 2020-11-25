'One day we'll kick a ball together': Pele pays his tribute to Maradona

Football icon Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per media reports in Argentina.

The world cup-winning captain was hospitalised and had undergone brain surgery. Maradona was discharged on November 11. Many clubs and players paid their heartfelt tribute to the Argentine. Brazil's legendary football player Pele paid tribute to Maradona.

"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," Pele said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

Pele and Maradona are considered to be one of the best in the game. Both players played a vital role for their respective countries. Maradona helped Argentina win the world cup in 1986. Pele, himself has won the world cup thrice.

Both players have appeared together at many occassions and have been respectful to each other.

Maradona suffered a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

He was managing an Argentine club, Gimnasia de La Plata. He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions all over the world for his brilliant skills. He spent two years at the Nou Camp before heading to Napoli, where he spent the next seven seasons and scored over 100 goals.

His trophy-laden career was tinged with controversy because of drug and alcohol addiction. He almost died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000 and underwent years of rehabilitation.

Despite his fair share of controversies, Maradona was hailed as one of the majestic footballers to have graced the football pitch and his left-foot is still admired by many elite footballers.

Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona.