'RIP Diego Maradona': Footballing world pays tribute to former Argentine

Football legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per media reports in Argentina.

Recently, the world cup-winning captain was hospitalised and went through brain surgery. Maradona was discharged on November 11.

Footballing world poured their tribute to the Argentine.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020 ×

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.



RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020 ×

A magnetic personality.

An otherworldly talent.

One of the greatest to ever do it.

Football will miss you.



Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n0wS5Spi9o — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020 ×

A true football legend passed away.



It was an honor to have you in our stadium. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona 🌹 pic.twitter.com/38KAPadvHy — PSV (@PSV) November 25, 2020 ×

A true great of the game.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020 ×