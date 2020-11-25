'RIP Diego Maradona': Footballing world pays tribute to former Argentine

President of Gimnasia y Esgrima Gabriel Pellegrino and Diego Maradona during his presentation as new coach. Photograph:( Reuters )
Recently, the world cup-winning captain was hospitalised and went through brain surgery. Maradona was discharged on November 11.
Football legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per media reports in Argentina.
Footballing world poured their tribute to the Argentine.
Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn
A magnetic personality.— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020
An otherworldly talent.
One of the greatest to ever do it.
Football will miss you.
Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n0wS5Spi9o
A true football legend passed away.— PSV (@PSV) November 25, 2020
It was an honor to have you in our stadium. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona 🌹 pic.twitter.com/38KAPadvHy
A true great of the game.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl
RIP Diego Maradona, 60.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 25, 2020
A wild, passionate, complex footballing genius so brilliantly talented he reduced even the best opposing teams to mass quivering wrecks.
Winning the World Cup for Argentina made him a Great.
But what he did at Napoli made him a God. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/H4R6oVfpmv
Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020