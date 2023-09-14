Rio Kapadia, Chak De! India and Made in Heaven actor, dead at 66

Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia, well-known for his role in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De, India!, Dil Chahta Hain, is no more. Kapadia passed away on Wednesday, September 12. He was 66. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik to the Indian news channel India Today. His family has yet to issue a statement. The actor was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Kapadia was last seen in Amazon Prime's web series Made In Heaven Season 2. He played the role of Mrunal Thakur's father in episode 2 titled Beauty and the Beast.

As per the reports, the cremation will take place tomorrow, September 15 in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah and two sons, Aman and Veer.

Kapadia has appeared in several critically acclaimed star-studded films in his career. He has been part of films like Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year. In the film, he played the role of a commentator. The other films he has been part of are - Khuda Hafiz, Madaani, Dil Chahta Hain and others.

Apart from films, he has appeared in several popular Indian daily soaps like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others. Apart from acting, Kapadia was also a very good sketch artist and used to share his sketches of many many renowned Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Madhuri Dixit among others on his Instagram handle.

