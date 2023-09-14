Jawan week 1 box office roundup: SRK's film creates history, inching towards Rs 7 billion club

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. From day one of its release, Atlee's directorial has been smashing box office records. Released on September 7, the film is now inching toward the Rs. 700 crore (Rs 7 billion approx) mark worldwide. As per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 621 crore (Rs 6 billion approx) worldwide in just one week of its release, and in the domestic market, the film stands at the Rs 368 crore (Rs 3 billion approx) mark.



Not only in Hindi, but the film continues to earn glorious numbers in other languages like Tamil, Telugu as well. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Jawan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Will close *extended* Week 1 TODAY with a HUMONGOUS TOTAL… Biz in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an idea of its *lifetime total*… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr, Wed 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 327.88 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

Further, he added,''#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr, Mon 2.42 cr, Tue 2.52 cr, Wed 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 41.55 cr. 🔥🔥🔥''

Jawan box office collection -

In just six days, SRK's film has entered the Rs 300 crore club (Rs 3 billion), becoming the fastest to enter the club. With the thunderous response, the film has surpassed Pathaan, which entered the coveted club in seven days.



The other two films to have earned the Rs 3 billion mark this year are Pathaan and Gadar 2. Jawan has also become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 5 billion mark at the global box office.



Taran Adarsh wrote, ''‘JAWAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 300 CR…⭐️ #Jawan: Day 6 [Tue]⭐️ #Pathaan: Day 7⭐️ #Gadar2: Day 8 ⭐️ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 10 ⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 11.''

More about Jawan



The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned Tamil director Atlee. Apart from Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, playing Khan's on-screen love interest, a cop, Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, as well as Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

Jawan review:



WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.

"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises," writes Sen in her review.



