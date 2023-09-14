Bambai Meri Jaan review: Kay Kay Menon is stellar in a familiar underworld tale

Dawood Ibrahim's story, intricately entwined within the fabric of Mumbai's criminal underworld, has frequently found its way onto the screens of movies and television, evolving into a legendary narrative firmly ingrained in the collective consciousness of India. Rensil D'Silva's Bambai Meri Jaan is the latest spin on this saga, yet another journey into the seedy underbelly of Mumbai, based on S Hussain Zaidi's Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. But is it worth it?

At the forefront of the series, Kay Kay Menon takes on the role of an honest police officer, a character navigating the treacherous waters of a morally complex world. He is Ismail Kadri, the father of Dara Kadri, inspired by Dawood.

When it comes to crime dramas, the upright cop grappling with a morally foggy landscape is a trope as old as the Mumbai underworld itself. We have witnessed this internal turmoil, the relentless pursuit of justice, and the never-ending battle against a system steeped in corruption time and time again. Yet, when Menon takes on this archetype, there's an undeniable gravity and nuance that transcends the cliché. Menon's mere presence bestows Bambai Meri Jaan with gravitas and sets the bar high for the rest of the series.

One can see the weight of his decisions in the lines on his face, the weariness in his eyes, and the hesitation in his voice. His portrayal doesn't merely scratch the surface of the character's moral dilemmas; it digs deep, allowing viewers to empathise with the internal struggle of a man trying to do right in a world gone wrong. He is akin to James Gordon in Batman Begins, before Batman, well, begins. He carries the same resignation in his gaze. However, in this Indian Gotham, there's no Caped Crusader coming to the rescue.

Yet, even with the undeniable charm of Menon's performance, Bambai Meri Jaan struggles to break free from the shackles of its own genre. It falls into the common pitfall of recycling themes and storylines that have become all too familiar in the world of Indian crime dramas. While the series is based on Zaidi's authoritative account of Mumbai's underworld, it fails to bring a fresh perspective. It's the same old, same old.

The characters' arcs also seem to adhere closely to tried-and-tested formulas, leaving little room for surprise or originality. For viewers who have consumed their fair share of crime series, there is a pervading sense of déjà vu here that is hard to shake off.

Nonetheless, if your primary goal is to be entertained, Bambai Meri Jaan does deliver on that front. It offers a consistent dose of suspense, action, and drama that can keep you engaged throughout its runtime. The pacing ensures that there's always something happening to hold your attention.

The series pays meticulous attention to its production values. The gritty ambience of Mumbai's streets is expertly recreated through meticulous set design and atmospheric cinematography. The city's mood, characterised by its interplay of light and shadow and a darker color palette, contributes to the show's immersive quality. The Bombay of the '60s and '70s is vividly resurrected before your eyes.

