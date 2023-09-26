Rick and Morty Season 7 to arrive sans co-creator Justin Roiland. Watch trailer

Adult Swim's animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty is set to return for its seventh season on Sunday, October 15. However, this season will be the first without co-creator and star Justin Roiland, who is no longer in business with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Adult Swim, following domestic abuse allegations. Said charges were dropped in January due to insufficient evidence. A replacement for Roiland has yet to be announced. Roiland voiced the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith among other characters

Despite Roiland's departure, the Season 7 trailer looks to be full of the same signature Rick and Morty humour and adventure. The trailer features Rick and Morty taking on new threats and exploring new worlds, all while getting into plenty of hilarious mishaps.

A note in the press release for Season 7 teases, “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: What’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

It remains to be seen how Roiland's departure will impact the show in the long run. However, the Season 7 trailer suggests that Rick and Morty fans can still expect a lot of laughs and excitement in the upcoming season.

What is Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network's late-night programming block Adult Swim. The series follows the misadventures of Rick Sanchez, a cynical mad scientist, and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures that take place across an infinite number of realities, often traveling to other planets and dimensions through portals and on Rick's flying saucer.

Rick is a brilliant but eccentric scientist who is constantly inventing new gadgets and devices. He is also a heavy drinker and chain-smoker. Morty is a kind and intelligent boy who is often out of his depth on Rick's adventures.

The show is known for its dark humour, complex characters, and exploration of scientific and philosophical concepts. It has been praised for its originality, creativity, and willingness to push boundaries.

