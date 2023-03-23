Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges: 'Horrible lies were reported about me'

All charges against Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of the animated Adult Swim TV series Rick and Morty, have been dismissed by the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, told NPR that there was not enough evidence to prove the case 'beyond a reasonable doubt.' Roiland had pleaded not guilty to two felony domestic violence charges in 2020. He was charged in Orange County, California with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland took to Twitter to celebrate his acquittal, saying that he has always "known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come."

He added that he is thankful that the case has been dismissed but "at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me “canceled.” That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.

In January this year, Adult Swim ended its association with Roiland, although promised that the show will continue. Apart from being the co-creator of Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon, Roiland also voices both the main characters, the cynical and perpetually inebriated mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his always-agitated and naïve grandson Morty. The roles will be recast and Harmon will stay on the show as the lone showrunner.

