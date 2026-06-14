/Rashmika Mandanna adjusts Vijay Deverakonda's moustache during an event; fans call it adorable

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken over the internet after their recent appearance in Telangana, where the couple shared an adorable moment at the event. The actors travelled to Thummanpet village in Achampet Mandal to meet and felicitate students who excelled in their academic studies.

While the main focus of the event was awarding the students with a scholarship programme, a brief exchange between Vijay and Rashmika left the fans in awe.

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Vijay and Rashmika's adorable moment on stage

In the now viral videos, the couple can be seen interacting with attendees amid the summer heat. In one of the clips, Rashmika is seen gently wiping sweat from Vijay's forehead and then adjusting his moustache.

The actor responded with a smile, and netizens can't stop talking about the affectionate gesture.

Internet reactions

As soon as the videos surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. Adoring the couple, one user said, "The best protective." While another added, "Comrade in real life." "My favourite couple always," wrote one fan. "Cute couple," commented another. "They look really nice together, y'all are just jealous," commented one user.

Why Vijay visited his village

As part of the initiative, scholarships are being awarded to 180 deserving students who have demonstrated strong academic performance in Classes 9 and 10. The project aims to recognise hard work and encourage students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue their goals.

Additionally, the visit was very special for Vijay. The actor took to his social media to reveal, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."