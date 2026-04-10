/Has Rashmika Mandanna's father gifted a bungalow on her daughter's 30th birthday?

On April 5, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and both of their families. This year's birthday was extra special in actress’s life following the star couple’s wedding. Making the occasion even more memorable, it is reportedlt learned that Mandanna’s father has gifted her a lavish bungalow.

Rashmika's 30th birthday became a little more special

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According to a report by the portal Nakkheeran, the Ranabaali actress received a surprise from her father on her 30th birthday, where he announced that he would gift Rashmika a bungalow. Reportedly, the bungalow is located in an area near Virajpet and has been named ‘Serenity.’ The announcement left everyone present both emotional and happy.

Vijay Deverakonda's sweet speech for her wife

After a massive Udaipur wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted an intimate reception in Karnataka’s Kodagu region. The ceremony included their close friends and family, where both stars walked hand in hand in their traditional attire, which quickly grabbed the attention.

The night became even more sparkly when Deverakonda stepped forward and delivered a sweet speech for his wife. Showcasing his deep connection with the actress, he said, "Next time I come, I'd like to go around and see her childhood and life here. This is the third time I am here," he said. "The first time was before I even knew her, with my school friends—Coorg was our first holiday destination. I found out later that I had stayed in one of her friends' houses (who was not there at the event)."

He further added, “I've become so fond of this place, such a beautiful place. I always thought that women from here (Kodagu) are super beautiful, even before I met her. I think Coorgi women are very beautiful, and I'm married to one, and I'm very happy. Lovely meeting and seeing you all here.”

Later, Rashmika shared glimpses from her visit to Coorg. In her Instagram post, she is gazing at Vijay Deverakonda as she holds his hand and sits beside him. She also posted pictures of her school and her family gathering. She captioned it as "My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.”

About Rashmika-Vijay's dreamy wedding

After dating each other for years, the couple tied the knot on February 26. For her big day, the actress opted for a rich rust-orange silk saree featuring a thick, striking red-and-gold border that beautifully reflected South Indian traditions.

On the other side, Deverakonda was drawing attention, seamlessly blending South Indian heritage with contemporary masculinity. He wore an ivory silk dhoti paired with a vermilion angavastram, and completed his look with ornate temple jewellery and traditional alta applied to his feet and fingers.