/Rashmika Mandanna captures Vijay Deverakonda’s adorable fan moment, internet melts

Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older today, and this birthday is extra special as it marks his first after marrying actor Rashmika Mandanna in February this year. The couple celebrated the special day with their family members and fans as well.

Several videos of Vijay and Rashmika have been circulating on the internet, showing them waving at fans gathered outside their home.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wave to fans wins hearts

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To catch a glimpse of the actor, fans gathered outside Vijay and Rashmika’s bungalow in Hyderabad. To greet them, the couple came out onto the balcony and waved at the fans and paparazzi gathered outside. Along with the couple, Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, also came onto the balcony of their house to witness the special moment in her son’s life.

The power couple, who have been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry, once again became the chatter of social media as they celebrated the day with close family members and their loyal fans in Hyderabad.

Since morning, fans of Vijay gathered outside the couple’s lavish bungalow. Many fans were seen cheering loudly and chanting Vijay’s name while waiting patiently for him to appear. The celebration was doubled when Rashmika appeared with her husband

As Vijay addressed and interacted with his fans from the balcony, Rashmika adored her husband with a huge smile on her fans. Later, she also waved at the fans to acknowledge the love showered on them.

What truly made the day of the fans was when Vijay stepped out of his house to cut a birthday cake with fans, adding more fun and joy to the actor’s birthday celebrations. Reacting to the videos and photos of the adorable couple.

On his birthday, congratulations and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from the fans and family.

Vijay’s brother Anand also shared cute and rare photos from Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever. Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (sic)"