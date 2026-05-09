/Vijay Deverakonda fans get double birthday surprise as Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana unveil new posters

Vijay Deverakonda turned 37 on Saturday, and the makers of his upcoming films have shared new glimpses from two of his most anticipated projects - Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.

Rowdy Janardhana's new poster

The team of Rowdy Janardhana unveiled a brand-new poster featuring the actor in an intense avatar. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the action drama is directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and stars Keerthy Suresh in a key role.

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In the poster, Vijay can be seen seated in heavy rain with a revolver in his hand, while a woman’s foot rests on his chest. The actor's rugged look has created a spark of excitement among fans.

Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, "A man who fights the world… but surrenders only to love. Wishing our #RowdyJanardhana @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday #HBDVijayDeverakonda."

About Rowdy Janardhana

The film is set against the backdrop of 1980s East Godavari and has already generated buzz for Vijay’s transformation. The film’s teaser showcased the actor in a violent, blood-soaked setting, raising expectations among viewers.

The film is expected to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam in December 2026.

Ranabaali's striking poster

The actor is also gearing up for Ranabaali, and the team has shared a behind-the-scenes training video. The clip showcases Deverakonda preparing for his role through intense horse-riding sessions.

"Happy Birthday to our stallion @TheDeverakonda -Team #Ranabaali. Get ready for peak VD in a peak cinema. Grand release worldwide on September 11th," the caption read.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is said to be a historical action drama set during the colonial era. The film stars Deverakonda with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife Jayamma in the movie.