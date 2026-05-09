/Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda! His journey from theatre to Telugu cinema stardom

Marking their first collaboration as husband and wife, Deverakonda and Mandanna are set to feature together in the period action drama Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026. Set in colonial India from 1854 to 1878, the narrative follows a freedom fighter portrayed by Deverakonda. On February 28, the makers unveiled the first look from the film.