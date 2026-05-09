/Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda! His journey from theatre to Telugu cinema stardom

Vijay Deverakonda turns 37. On his birthday, take a look at his remarkable journey from being a theatre artist to solidifying his status as one of the leading actors in the film industry with multiple blockbuster hits like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala, and more.
Vijay Deverakonda is an Indian actor and film producer who rose to fame with his portrayal of Arjun in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy. His performance quickly captured audiences’ attention and earned widespread acclaim, cementing his status as one of the most versatile leading actors. On his birthday, take a look at his remarkable journey from theatre to the big screen.
Did you know that after graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, Deverakonda began his career as a theatre artist? He joined a Hyderabad-based theatre group and performed in several plays.
Despite being the son of TV director Govardhan Rao, Deverakonda did not find success early in his career. He navigated the film industry without strong connections or financial backing.
His first film was the 2011 Telugu romantic comedy Nuvvila, directed by Ravi Babu. He plays the role of Vishnu, who is a cricketer. This led him to claim his first on-screen role after a while.
After donning several minor roles, the actor had his breakthrough with the blockbuster Arjun Reddy, in which he portrayed a toxic surgeon. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film established him as a superstar and a leading force in Indian cinema.
The Arjun Reddy star expanded his footprint by appearing in major hit films such as Geetha Govindam, Pelli Choopulu, Taxiwaala, and many more. These movies established him as a prominent Telugu actor, celebrated for his powerful performances and consistent box office success.
After receiving immense success in Tollywood, Deverakonda made his Bollywood entry with Liger, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the actor co-starred with Ananya Pandey and played the role of a martial artist.
After years of keeping their relationship hidden from fans and paparazzi, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and celebrated both Telugu and Kodava traditions.
Marking their first collaboration as husband and wife, Deverakonda and Mandanna are set to feature together in the period action drama Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026. Set in colonial India from 1854 to 1878, the narrative follows a freedom fighter portrayed by Deverakonda. On February 28, the makers unveiled the first look from the film.
Vijay Deverakonda has a packed schedule with several major Telugu action-dramas set for 2026. It includes Ranabaali, the period actioner Rowdy Janardhana, and the newly announced VDxShouryuv, a high-voltage Telugu romantic action drama.