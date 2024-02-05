Rapper Killer Mike charged with misdemeanor battery for altercation outside Grammys

Shortly after securing three golden gramophones at the 66th Grammys Premiere Ceremony, rapper Killer Mike found himself entangled in an altercation outside the Crypto.com Arena, resulting in a misdemeanour battery charge by the LAPD. The acclaimed artist, real name Michael Render, was subsequently released from police custody after a few hours.

Confirming the news on their official social media handle, LAPD RIO wrote, "The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released."

Previously, LAPD RIO shared that a male adult was detained and handcuffed after a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court on Sunday, February 4, at 4 PM. "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division," the X post read. Check it out below.

The misdemeanour charge carries potential penalties of up to a $2,000 fine, a six-month prison sentence, or a combination of both, according to California's penal code.

A video captured by Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter shows the rapper being led out of the arena by uniformed officers.

While under LAPD questioning and awaiting release, Killer Mike actively engaged with his audience on social media, sharing updates about his Grammy wins. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "DREAMS COME TRUE - IT IS A SWEEP! #MICHAEL." Check it out below.