Rapper DaBaby apologises again for homophobic rant after severe backlash

Rapper DaBaby has acknowledged his mistake with reference to his recent homophobic statements that did not go down well with celebs and fans alike. After getting dropped from several lineups, the rapper took to the stage at Rolling Loud Miami and expressed his stand on the controversy.

Before he took the stage, a pre-recorded message was shown on the stadium’s screen in which he was heard saying: “[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago."

"And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward.”

DaBaby then came on to the stage and sang Megan Thee Stallion’s hit ‘Cry Baby’.

Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Elton John had called out rapper DaBaby’s homophobic comments. It was over a homophobic rant during an earlier performance where he asked his fans to turn on the flashlights of their phones if they “didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.” The rapper went on to make several other objectionable statements about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community.

Following major backlash, DaBaby later issued a series of statements on Twitter, trying to recant his statements and making it about race. “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies Folded hands,” he wrote.