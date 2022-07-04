Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone dance their heart out at Shankar Mahadevan's concert in US

Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having a gala time in the US. The duo recently attended singer Shankar Mahadevan`s concert there and several videos of them enjoying the latter`s musical performance have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, Ranveer and Deepika are seen dancing to the hit song `Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe` from the movie `Dil Chahta Hai`.Ranveer and Deepika were also accompanied by Deepika`s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

They all also posed with Shankar and his wife for a picture. As Ranveer is all set to turn 37 on July 6, Shankar surprised him by singing a happy birthday song during the concert. In the video, the whole crowd is seen wishing Ranveer a happy birthday.

The entire family opted for ethnic outfits for the concert. Deepika looked beautiful in a green suit while Ranveer Singh chose to wear a yellow kurta.

Netizens were extremely happy to see Ranveer and Deepika dancing their heart out at the concert.

"Couple goals," a social media user commented. "They are looking so good," another one wrote.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty`s `Cirkus`. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`, in which he`s been paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

Speaking of Deepika`s work projects, she is all set to come up with `The Intern` remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of `Pathaan` and `Fighter`.

