Ranveer Singh controversy: Yashraj Mukhate pokes fun at TV debates with latest 'Bum' remix

Dropping yet another bomb and breaking the internet with his melodies, musician Yashraj Mukhate is poking fun at TV anchors and media shows that have been debating about Ranveer Singh's viral nude photoshoot.

On Thursday, the musician shared a video in which he is seen turning some hilarious responses from a TV debate on Ranveer's latest magazine photoshoot into a song. His fun track also highlighted how important issues were ignored and Ranveer's photoshoot remained the talk of the town.

In no time, the video went viral on social media, garnering over four hundred thousand likes and millions of views.

Check out the viral video below.

Reacting to the song, music composer Salim Merchant wrote, “Too good Yashraj (laughing emojis)! This is awesome,” along with fire emojis. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote in the comments section, “Ufff,” along with clapping emojis.

Actor Mallika Dua commented, “Icon,” while dancer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Dancing shoes were out at that nod!!”

Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “hahahaha” in the comments section. And, VJ Nikhil Chinapa said, “This is brilliant!!! Thanks Yash!!!”

Meanwhile, B-town is standing up in support of Ranveer Singh. Several celebs have spoken in favour of Ranveer and have asked netizens to stop trolling culture and let the man have the right to expression, in whichever way he finds comfortable.