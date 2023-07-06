Ranveer Singh birthday: Karan Johar wishes 'Rocky' with unseen pictures
Story highlights
Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday. On this special occasion, wishes have been pouring in from his friends, industry colleagues and fans on social media.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been busy with his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nevertheless, how could he forget his lead Rocky aka Ranveer Singh's birthday? Wishing the B-town's heartthrob, KJo dropped a bunch of unseen pictures from the sets of his upcoming film. He wrote: "It's Rocky's day. Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature. Thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always." In these BTS pictures, Karan Johar can be seen explaining the scenes to Ranveer.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a star-studded film with Bollywood's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt and veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. This film will mark the first collaboration between Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, and will be the second film for both the lead actors after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released earlier this week, received a good response from the audience. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 28.
Ranveer Singh turned 38
Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday. On this special occasion, wishes have been pouring in from his friends, industry colleagues and fans on social media. Notable, the Pamaavat actor has featured in at least 29 Bollywood films, in his 13 years of acting career. He has also bagged five Filmfare Best Actor awards.
On the work front
Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Circus, which was released last year. He also featured in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022 and World Cup-winning cricketer Kapil Dev’s biopic, 83 in 2021. These films, however, could not do wonders at the box office.
Throughout his career, Ranveer Singh has worked in multiple successful and critically acclaimed films like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and Band Baaja Baaraat (his debut film). The Bollywood star, now, has high hopes from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Singham Again, Simmba 2, Baiju Bawra and Don 3.