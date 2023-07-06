Ranveer Singh birthday: Karan Johar wishes 'Rocky' with unseen pictures

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been busy with his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nevertheless, how could he forget his lead Rocky aka Ranveer Singh's birthday? Wishing the B-town's heartthrob, KJo dropped a bunch of unseen pictures from the sets of his upcoming film. He wrote: "It's Rocky's day. Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature. Thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always." In these BTS pictures, Karan Johar can be seen explaining the scenes to Ranveer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a star-studded film with Bollywood's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt and veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. This film will mark the first collaboration between Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, and will be the second film for both the lead actors after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released earlier this week, received a good response from the audience. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 28.