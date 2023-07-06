Mission Impossible 7 reviews: What critics think of Tom Cruise's latest spy action adventure

The first reviews of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are here. And not surprisingly (considering the early reactions), the Tom Cruise-starrer spy action thriller has received an almost universally positive critical reception. At the moment, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial holds a rating of 98 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. In the film, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team take on their most perilous mission to date. They must locate a fearsome new weapon that poses a threat to humanity, aiming to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. As the future and the world's destiny hang in the balance, Ethan faces the encroaching danger of his dark past.

A high-stakes global race commences, with an enigmatic and formidable adversary. Ethan is compelled to prioritise his mission above all else, even the lives of his closest loved ones. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One reviews Here are some of the reviews of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson wrote, "That McQuarrie and Cruise are eventually able to get this hurtling, heavy plane level and pull off a rewarding climax is a testament to the fierceness of their commitment to these projects."

The Atlantic's David Sims wrote, "This is a worthy entry in America’s best ongoing franchise, one where sincerity and absurdity walk hand in hand with vital, triumphant conviction."

Irish Times' Donald Clarke wrote, "McQuarrie puts enough bloody crunch into the action to dispel any suggestions of creeping comic decadence. Top-flight supporting performances help."

RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico wrote, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is just incredibly fun. It feels half its length and contains enough memorable action sequences for some entire franchises."

Mashable's Kristy Puchko wrote, "If you're a fan of this franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will pull you to the edge of your seat and thrill you down to your bones. That's just science." Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's main villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One release date Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released worldwide on July 12.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE