First look of Angad Bedi with Saiyami Kher from R Balki's Ghoomer

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi is all set to captivate audiences with his enchanting romantic performance in the upcoming film Ghoomer. Following his memorable portrayal in Lust Stories 2, Bedi will be seen in yet another love drama, this time alongside Saiyami Kher. The film, helmed by renowned director R Balki, is known for its ability to beautifully carve out heartfelt love stories.

Ghoomer promises to be a mesmerising journey of love, emotions and is a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Saiyami. Audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience as the film delves deep into the profound aspects of relationships and showcases the delicate nuances of human connection.

Makers promise that together, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher are poised to create on-screen magic that will leave viewers spellbound and deeply moved. The first look of the film shows the chemistry we can expect from the duo. The look is a vibrant shot from a song shoot of the film and highlights the lead romantic pair of the film.

About the film, Angad said, “Balki sir has a knack to tell human stories, unlike any other filmmaker. He truly invests in writing in-depth characters and characters which are in tune with real life. My character is paired with Saiyami and has an endearing love story in this story of the human spirit. I think Balki sir and his team have done a beautiful job of putting together a film that will surely touch the hearts of millions.”

Director R Balki, known for his ability to craft compelling narratives, is set to bring his distinctive touch to Ghoomer. Having previously helmed critically acclaimed films, Balki's vision and storytelling prowess have made him a sought-after filmmaker in the industry.

