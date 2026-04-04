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Ranjith sexual assault case: Here's why filmmaker's lawyer quit ahead of bail hearing

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 16:49 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 16:49 IST
Ranjith sexual assault case: Here's why filmmaker's lawyer quit ahead of bail hearing

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Photograph: (Wikimedia commons)

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Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan has faced another roadblock after his counsel, Mohammed Siyad, stepped away from the case after widespread criticism. Read the details inside.

Ranjith Balakrishnan, a renowned filmmaker who is currently under police custody over alleged sexual assault charges, has faced another hurdle following the exit of his counsel, Mohammed Siyad, from the case. The update comes when his bail hearing is closer, following widespread criticism over Siyad’s connection with the film’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Mohammed Siyad steps away from the case

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Mohammed Siyad, on April 2, reportedly confirmed that he has decided to drop the case and has advised Ranjith’s family to appoint another lawyer for the upcoming proceedings. While speaking to OnManorama, Siyad said, "As the legal advisor to numerous production houses, I have been a member of several Internal Complaints Committees, including the ICC for the film cited in this case. It is important to note that the complainant never raised any allegations of harassment during the shooting, nor did she ever approach the ICC."

The counsel's resignation came just hours after he filed a bail plea on behalf of Ranjith. As per the reports, the plea claims that the complaint has emerged from disagreements between the filmmaker and the actress during the shoot, leading to legal action.

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What's the controversy?

The case stems from an alleged claim made by an actress who accused Ranjith of attempting to sexually assault her inside a caravan during a film shoot. Initially, the complaint was submitted to the film’s ICC, and then it was moved to the Kerala Police for further investigation.

Her statement was recorded at a women’s police station, and authorities conducted a preliminary verification before proceeding with the arrest. Ranjith was taken into custody in Idukki district and later transferred to Kochi. Currently, he is remanded to 14-day police custody.

Siyad’s role as both a legal representative and a former ICC member was the reason for further criticism from industry bodies, including the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Reacting to the backlash, Siyad stated that there were no legal restrictions preventing him from appearing in the case but chose to step down to avoid further controversy.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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