Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt wedding festivities was full of happy tears & blissful moments

A new day a new bunch of photos!



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos are all over the internet and every hour a new picture from the ceremony is coming out. Two days after the dreamy wedding, the new bride has shared a new string of pictures from the Mehendi ceremony.



Early on Saturday morning, taking to her Instagram account, the 29-year-old actor shared some heartfelt moments from the ceremony that she will cherish for her whole life.

The new set of pictures that have already taken the internet by storm in just a few matters of seconds, shows Alia and Ranbir enjoying the day to the fullest with the whole Kapoor and Bhatt family and their close friends.





Calling the day full of love, family, and blissful moments, Alia shared all the feelings in the caption, reading, ''The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!''

Like the caption, the pictures are full of emotions. The much in love couple are just enjoying the day with a broad smile, the Kapoor's dance performance, Ranbir remembering his late father Rishi Kapoor and the last just a warmth of a hug.





Take a look:

For the day, the newlyweds twinned in red colour outfits. Alia was looking just adorable in a shiny lehenga. She accessorised her look with a heavy necklace and matching maang tika. Meanwhile, Ranbir, as always was looking handsome in a Sabyasachi red kurta pyjama.

The couple got married on April 14 and wedding festivities commenced on April 13 at Ranbir's Mumbai house vastu. As per the reports, the couple will host their wedding reception today.

