Watch: Ranbir Kapoor kneeled down for bride Alia Bhatt for this ceremony and sealed it with a kiss

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke the internet on Thursday night as they shared dream-like photos of their intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram. Now a new video has emerged of the Varmala ceremony (exchanging of garlands) from the wedding which is bound to make you smile.



The video has Ranbir going down on his knees to Alia could put the garland on him easily during their wedding rituals. A video of the particular moment has surfaced online, garnering everyone's attention.

In the clip, Ranbir`s friends are seen picking him up on their shoulders when it was Alia's turn to put the garland on him. However, soon Ranbir kneeled in front of Alia, and the couple finally exchanged the garlands and sealed the moment with a kiss.

The romantic gesture didn't go unnoticed by fans on the internet." Ranbir is so so so romantic," a social media user commented.

"Alia and Ranbir are truly made for each other. Love the way kneeled in front of Alia," another one wrote.

Ranbir and Alia`s wedding took place at the couple's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday and was attended by close family and friends. The after-party was also at the same venue where the couple danced to popular Hindi songs including SRK's hit track 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya'.

