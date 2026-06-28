Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, which was released in cinemas in 2022, is back in focus after actor Satyadev recently opened up about how he landed a role in the action-adventure film. The film was praised for its unique attempt to blend faith and science debate with Indian mythology. Many appreciated its focus on preserving cultural heritage and its well-executed plot and climax.

What did Satyadev say about his casting in Ram Seu?

In a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Satya Dev revealed how he received the chance to act in Ram Setu. He stated, "Shruti Mahajan (casting director) called me and said there’s a role for me in Akshay sir’s film. I didn’t feel like doing it and said no straight away. She didn’t reveal what my character was. Two days later, she called me and asked why I wouldn’t accept the offer. One day, she called me and said she would tell me the story but wanted me to act as if I knew nothing when the director narrated it."

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“She gave me a hint about my character, and I was shocked that they were offering such a significant part for me. Initially, it went to other top stars in the South, but they didn’t give the nod. Abhishek (director) wanted only me, and I was surprised that a Bollywood director was aware of my body of work. At that point, even Godfather hadn’t happened. Abhishek watched all my films. There was no reason for me to say no after that as I loved the character,” Satyadev said.

“I was very happy that someone from the Hindi film industry was hellbent on casting me. People loved my character, and my decision turned out to be the right one. The movie didn’t perform the way the team expected it to. What I thought my role would bring me, it brought me 5X. Later, I got some offers in Hindi, but they were not as impactful as my role in Ram Setu,” he concluded.

In the film Ram Setu, Satyadev played the role of Anjaneyan Pushpakumaran "AP". Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nassar, among others.

All about Satyadev

Born in Visakhapatnam, Satyadev Kancharana made his acting debut in a supporting role in Mr Perfect in 2011. He later went on to play various supporting roles in Jyothi Lakshmi (2015), Kshanam (2016) and Ghazi (2017).

He made himself an established star as a leading actor with films including Bluff Master (2018), Brochevarevarura (2019), iSmart Shankar (2019) and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020).