Ram Charan has a fanboy moment as he meets Star Wars director JJ Abrams, see pics

Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US to promote RRR days ahead of the Oscars, is getting to meet several Hollywood stalwarts. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ram Charan posted pictures with American director JJ Abrams. The director is known for films like Mission Impossible 3, Star Trek Into Darkness, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ram wrote in the caption, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I`m a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial".

Ram`s followers did not forget to shower their love on the star. "Global star on Duty," wrote one.



Another one wrote, "Star Wars Or Star Trek coming up soon!!!!"Ram has been heavily campaigning for the Oscar-nominated movie `RRR` in the US since last month. The song `Naatu Naatu` from the film is on the run for the trophy in the best original song category.

In his Hollywood stint, Ram has earlier appeared on various American shows and garnered praise. In the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure."



Before that, he appeared on the daytime talk show Good Morning America. He talked his heart out about becoming a father soon and also the mega success of the movie RRR`.The song Naatu Naatu will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast live on March 13 in India.