Ram Charan and Upasana's Oscars video sets new record

RRR actor Ram Charan has once again broken all records with his latest video on Vanity Fair's YouTube channel. Titled 'RRR Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars', this video has garnered over 6.5 million views and counting, making it the most viewed video on the channel to date. The video captures the global star Ram Charan and his beautiful wife Upasana in the moments leading up to one of the most special days of of their lives, the Oscars, where his film won an award for the famous and viral song "Nattu Nattu".

The video starts with a heartwarming snippet of Ram spraying hair spray on Upasana in her room, setting the tone for the rest of the video, which is filled with glimpses into their private lives. We get a tour of Ram's hotel room, where he shows off his little religious set up. Meanwhile, Upasana is shown getting draped in her elegant saree and doing her hair and makeup. As they get ready, they bow down and seek blessings in front of their makeshift mandir (place to pray) before they embark on creating history.

The success of the video is a testament to Ram Charan's immense popularity and the fascination that his fans have with his personal life.

Watch the video here: