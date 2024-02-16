Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kick off pre-wedding celebrations in style

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani commenced their pre-wedding festivities with a vibrant dhol night at Jackky's home in Mumbai. The couple invited their closest friends and family to join in the celebration, setting the stage for their upcoming nuptials.

The venue was beautifully decorated with traditional elements and vibrant colours, creating a festive atmosphere. The rhythmic beats of the dhol added to the ambiance, as Rakul arrived at Jackky's home with her father and brother. She looked stunning in a lehenga paired with an exquisite diamond necklace, exuding elegance and grace.

The dhol night served as a precursor to the couple's wedding, allowing them to unwind and enjoy the company of their loved ones before their big day. Rakul and Jackky are set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa, with a two-day celebration planned for their guests.

In a unique and eco-friendly initiative, the couple has opted for a wedding with minimal environmental impact. They have refrained from sending physical invites and will not be bursting crackers during the celebrations. Instead, they will measure the carbon footprint generated and plant trees accordingly, symbolising their commitment to sustainability.