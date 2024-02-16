Dua Lipa releases 'Training Season' song after going on a 'string of bad dates'

Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa has dropped her newest single, "Training Season," marking the second release from her highly anticipated third studio album. Following her captivating performance at the 2024 Grammys, Lipa continues to impress fans with her latest track, which explores themes of empowerment and self-discovery.

In "Training Season," Lipa sings about the end of her tolerance for unsatisfactory relationships, declaring, "Training season is over." The song, penned by Lipa along with Caroline Ailin, Tobias Jesso Jr., Danny L. Harle, and Kevin Parker, showcases her growth and newfound confidence, resonating with listeners who have experienced similar journeys of self-realisation.

“You should know I need someone to hold me close / Deeper than I’ve ever known / Whose love feels like a rodeo / Knows how to just take control / When I’m vulnerable he straight talking to my soul, conversation overload / Got me feeling vertigo / I need somebody who can go there / Cause I don’t want to have to show ya / If honey you don’t let me know ya / Cause training season is over,” the lyrics read.

The accompanying music video, directed by Vincent Haycock, features Lipa surrounded by suitors from her past, all vying for her attention. As the video unfolds, chaos ensues, reflecting the tumultuous nature of failed relationships and the liberation that comes with moving on.

In a recent press release, Lipa shared the inspiration behind "Training Season," revealing that the song was born out of her own dating experiences. "I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw," Lipa explained. "It's about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people, men specifically in this case, how to date you right. It is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience."