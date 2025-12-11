/Rajinikanth reveals why 1999 film Padayappa has no presence on OTT platforms

Rajinikanth's 1999 Tamil blockbuster, Padayappa, is all set to return to cinemas on December 12. The re-release coincides with the superstar's 75th birthday and his 50th year in the film industry. The film will be released after 25 years. But why was the film sold to any digital platform? Rajinikanth has spilt the beans on this matter.

Why was Padayappa never sold to any OTT platform?

Apart from being the lead actor of the film, Rajinikanth was also the producer and story writer. He reportedly stated in a video, "I did not give the rights to any telecast player, despite multiple requests. I wanted people to watch it only on the big screen. It should be a kondattan (celebration) for fans on my 50th year in cinema."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the video clip that was released, Rajinikanth disclosed several interesting details about the film. He stated, "Whenever I thought of the Neelambari character, I would remember Aishwarya Rai. I thought Aishwarya Rai was correct for this role and that she would do the role. We tried for almost three months to get her dates for this role."

He further said, "We even tried to reach her through her relatives. If she had said the role was good and that we needed to wait, we would have even waited for her a year. That was because the character would have to click. Otherwise, the film would not work. It was later that we realised that she was not interested in this role."

Rajinikanth on Padayappa

He said that the story for the film was his own and that he told it to K.S. Ravikumar, and after hearing it, he started writing the screenplay, and the film Padayappa came into being.

Rajinikanth has also said that Padayappa is a film inspired by the character Nandini from Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan novel and was made with the idea of ​​creating a full-length film based on it. Rajinikanth has also said that Padayappa 2 will be made under the title 'Neelambari'. He has said that story discussions are underway and that there is a possibility of a sequel.

All about Padayappa

Padayappa tells the story of Padayappa's family, who were humiliated by an uncle and were forced to

leave their home. After working hard, Padayappa restores his family's honour, but old enmities and a jealous woman continue to stir problems. The Tamil-language action drama film was written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar.

Also Read: Iceland says will boycott 2026 Eurovision song contest