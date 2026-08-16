/Raja Sen, celebrated Bengali filmmaker and National Award winner, dies at 71

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away at the age of 71 on August 16 (Sunday) at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after suffering multiple health complications. His untimely death marks the end of his decades-long career in Bengali cinema, television, and documentaries that earned him widespread recognition and respect in the industry.

Main cause of death of Raja Sen

Raja Sen was known for his acclaimed contributions to Indian cinema and television and was a National Award recipient. On August 16 (Sunday), the veteran filmmaker breathed his last and died at the age of 71 from multi-organ complications. For the past few days, Sen had been undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, and was on ventilator support.

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According to a PTI report, a doctor at the hospital said the filmmaker's condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days. "He had multiple complications, and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support," the doctor said.

Sen was initially admitted to a private hospital after suffering a lower-back injury. His condition subsequently worsened during treatment, with lung and cardiac complications developing. He was later shifted to the hospital, where he also developed kidney-related complications. It is believed that the filmmaker's prolonged health problems began years ago after he sustained an injury while falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. At the time, the injury was not considered serious, but over the years it affected his mobility.

National Award winner Raja Sen

Raja Sen was one of India's most acclaimed film and television directors, celebrated for his unique vision and storytelling. Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, he received three National Film Awards.

He began his career in the 1980s as a documentary filmmaker and gained widespread recognition with his docufilm Suchitra Mitra. Over the years, he garnered recognition at national and international levels, cementing his legacy as a respected voice in Indian cinema.

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