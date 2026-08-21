/Raghav Juyal calls Nani's The Paradise a 'crazy movie', opens up on playing intense role: 'Everyone told me it's not me'

The Paradise is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, headlined by Natural Star Nani. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the film has generated immense buzz since its announcement.

Its powerful teaser, posters, and songs have taken the internet by storm, offering audiences a glimpse into a packed spectacle filled with action, drama, and thrill. The teaser provided an intense glimpse into Nani’s character, Jadal, who is fierce, raw, and rustic, with the story set against the backdrop of the slums. However, it is Raghav Juyal’s character, Vikram Maalik, that has left everyone stunned, with audiences eagerly looking forward to seeing him.

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Raghav has already stunned everyone with the introduction of his character Vikram Maalik from The Paradise. While sharing about the same he said, "Everyone told me that it's not me. That's when I noticed how much they love cinema." He also added, “It is going to be a crazy movie and I really feel that it will break out due to it's unconventional content.”

Moreover,NaturalStarNanihasalreadydeliveredmegablockbusterslikeHiNannaandSaripodhaaSanivaaram,andthistime,heiscomingwithafilmofacompletelydifferentscaleandanexcitingcharacterinTheParadise.

Ontheotherhand,directorSrikanthOdelaisreturningafterhismega-blockbusterdebutDasara,whichemergedasacommercialsuccessattheboxoffice,grossingover₹121croreworldwide.Thistime,hepromisesyetanotherpowerfulcinematicexperience.WiththesetwoforcesjoininghandsonceagainafterthesuccessofDasara,theyaresurelypoisedtosetanewrecord.

Meanwhile, The Paradise teaser and its promotional assets are already raising benchmarks and breaking records. Its song Aaya Sher has crossed 200 million views on YouTube and garnered over 1.8 million likes. The track has also become a social media phenomenon, with thousands of Instagram reels and fans recreating Nani’s look and signature hookstep. All these elements have further amplified the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.