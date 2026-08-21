Indian-born comedian Zarna Garg was stuck in a restroom at a Hermès store in Berlin for more than an hour. While getting locked inside one of the world’s costliest showrooms might sound like an easy joke to many, for Garg it was a real ordeal, one that she detailed in an Instagram post. What was more upsetting for her was how the Hermes staff behaved.

The comedian, who was locked inside, alleged that store staff initially didn't even call the fire department, broke the door and showed no remorse about the situation. Instead there focus was to protect the door.

Indian Comedian Zarna Garg got trapped in Hermès restroom

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Hermès is a luxury house known for some of the world’s most expensive bags and high-end items. So this is the kind of experience no one would expect at the store.

In a video sharing her ordeal, Garg said she was locked inside the restroom of the Hermès store.

What started as a fun outing soon turned into a panic situation. Workers at the store allegedly refused to break down the door and instead suggested calling the firefighters. However, even when the fire department arrived and tried to open the door, one worker was reportedly heard saying to “make sure no damage happens at all.”

She shared in the caption,''We are all freaked out because I was locked shut in the bathroom of the Hermes store in Berlin for over an hour and no one cared!''

''At first we made light of it. Things happen. We started recording thinking we’ll make a funny video about what you can do when locked in a bathroom. I made an origami village of paper towels and played games like guess how many towels I’m holding,'' she shared.

After spending more than 80 minutes inside the bathroom, what hurt her the most was the behaviour of the staff, who neither apologised nor offered any explanation for the situation.

''No apology, no explanation, not a word of comfort was offered. Not even to my kids or team who were watching in horror on the other side.'' she wrote in the caption.

However, in the video, a staff member was seen approaching the comedian with a bag. Garg refused to take it and walked away.

‘’After an hour and 20 minutes, I make it out. No one says a word, apologizes, or makes eye contact with me. On the way out, an associate pushes a cheap bottle of champagne into my hands. A peace offering? We declined and they closed the door behind us and locked it shut,'' she wrote.

When they were leaving the store, another staff member came out to speak to them about the broken restroom door. But while they were talking, he shut the door without even listening to her.

Netizens calls out Hermes over staff behaviour

Garg, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, shared the video, and since then it has gone viral. Reacting to the staff behaviour, netizens are slamming the staff and urging Hermès to train its employees on customer behaviour.

In the video, the staff was heard saying that it happened earlier also.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote,''Wow!! And then he closed the door on your face when you were still talking! 😳 @hermes you should train your people way better! She deserves an apology!''

Another user wrote,''Shame @hermes, I hope you apologize properly for this. This is sick.''

Third user wrote,''NEVER GO TO HERMES BERLIN, NOTED!!!!!!!!!!''