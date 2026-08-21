/Sowcar Janaki death: CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan and others pay last respects to legendary actress

Legendary South Indian actress Sowcar Janaki took her last breath in Chennai on August 21, following age-related health issues and complications. The news of the famous star's death marks a major loss to Tamil cinema, including CM Vijay and Kamal Haasan, recalling Janaki's contributions and paying their last respects. The actress had been admitted to the ICU days before her death due to an unspecified illness.

CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and more paid their last respects to Sowcar Janaki

The untimely demise of Sowkar Janaki has sent shockwaves among fans and across the Tamil film industry. To pay their final respects, Chief Minister Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and others took to social media to remember and honour the legendary actress's celebrated career.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Newly elected Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expressed grief on Janaki's death and wrote, "Upon learning the news of the passing of Mrs Sowcar Janaki, the veteran film actress who, through her unique performances, had carved an indelible place in the hearts of audiences across generations, I am filled with profound shock and sorrow."

His heartfelt note also mentioned her extravagant contribution to the film industry, which lasted over 70 years. It read, "Her artistic contributions, spanning over 70 years in the film industry and breathing life into countless characters, will forever be cherished and celebrated. Having acted in films across various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, she achieved remarkable feats and received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri Award, Kalaimamani Award, Nandi Award, and others. The demise of Mrs. Sowcar Janaki represents an irreplaceable loss to the film world."

Conveying his deepest condolences to her family and relatives, CM Vijay concludes his note by writing, "I convey my deepest condolences to her grieving family, relatives, members of the film fraternity, and fans, and pray that her soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord."

Superstar Kamal Haasan also took to his X official account and wrote a bidding note, which read, "From the film *‘Looking at it would quench hunger’* to spanning four decades, we have worked together in many films. She was the mother, I the child. The irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema, Sowcar Janaki."

He further noted that "She acted with all the heroes of that time. She was the preferred choice of my guru, K. Balachander. She has passed away. A maternal image has departed. I bid her farewell with tears."

Choreographer and director Prabhu Deva joined the list of film stars and public figures in mourning the death of veteran South Indian actress Sowcar Janaki. Taking to X, Prabhudeva shared a rare photo of Janaki and wrote, "RIP, Sowcar Janaki Amma. 🙏"

Chiranjeevi also wrote about Janaki. Written in Telugu, his note, translated into English, read, "The news of the demise of the renowned actress and Padma Shri awardee Srividya Janaki garu has caused immense sorrow."

"Her illustrious cinematic journey, which began with the film ‘Shavukaru,’ spanned nearly seven decades across Telugu, Tamil, and several other languages. With her natural acting, she breathed life into diverse roles and earned an indelible place in audiences' hearts. She was a great actress whose contributions to the Indian film industry will remain unforgettable," Chiranjeevi added.

The megastar concluded his note by writing, "Praying to the Almighty for eternal peace to the soul of Srividya Janaki garu, I convey my deepest condolences to her family members and fans. Om Shanti 🙏"

Jr NTR also took to X and posted a tribute to Janaki in Telugu, writing, “The news of the passing of Sowcar Janaki garu, who left an indelible mark on the Telugu and Indian film industries, is deeply saddening. Her cinematic journey and the roles she portrayed will remain in our memories forever. Praying for her soul to rest in peace, I extend my deepest condolences to her family members.”

About Sowcar Janaki

For the unversed, Sowcar Janaki was a legendary Indian actress who acted in nearly 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema over a seven-decade career. Some of her popular classics are Iru Kodugal, Pudhiya Paravai, Paar Magale Paar, and Thillu Mullu.