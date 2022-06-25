R Madhavan says ISRO used Hindu calendar 'Panchang' in Mars mission, netizens in shock

Edited By: Pragati Awasthi
New Delhi, India Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 09:18 PM(IST)

Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) Photograph:( Twitter )

R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his most awaited biopic film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and the star is currently busy promoting the movie which is just days away from the release and we understand that the busy schedule must have exhausted him, but internet is not! Madhavan recently during an interview made a comment related to ISRO Mars Misson that led the netizens to chatter and question his remarks on the historic mission.

Recently, Madhavan, who's playing the role of a genius scientist Nambi Narayan in the film, during the interview talked about how Indian scientists successfully carried out the Mars Mission, which other countries failed at, and become the first country to land on the planet. But what triggered the fans was the point he said that it was the Panchang (Hindu Calender), which helped the ISRO scientist in the historic mission. 

Rocketry: New trailer takes us back to Nambi Narayanan life & struggles

In the clip, the actor is talking in Tamil language, so as a help musician T M Krishna transcribed the video in the brief.

In the tweet, he noted, ''In case you do not understand Tamil the gist is Indian rockets did not have 3 engines ( solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into mars orbit. But since Indians lacked that they used all the information in the panchangam (hindu almanac).''

Soon after the clip was all over the internet, some netizens slammed while others shared hilarious memes, and some took the side of Madhavan. 

One user wrote, ''He is competing kangana ranaut'', while another user called him, ''Whatsapp Uncle.''

Check out the netizens' reaction here: 

The highly anticipated biopic directed by Madhavan is all set to release on June 1.

 

